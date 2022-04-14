Linlithgow friends get a charity chop

Friends Lily Tiger Townend and Grace Clare McIntyre (both 8) have raised £605 for the Little Princess Trust by growing their hair during lockdown before recently having it cut off.

By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 2:26 pm
Lily and Grace pictured at the hairdressers before the charity chop.

St Joesph’s Primary pupil Grace and Linlithgow Bridge Primary pupil Lily smashed their initial £108 target after having their hair cut earlier this month at FI Hair on Linlithgow High Street by Craig Johnston.

Grace’s mum Nicolle Henderson said: “They were very nervous about the big chop, but said they really wanted to help children with cancer, in any way they could.”

You can still donate by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicolle-henderson.

The two eight-year-old friends pictured after their hair was chopped.
LinlithgowLittle Princess Trust