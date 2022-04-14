Linlithgow friends get a charity chop
Friends Lily Tiger Townend and Grace Clare McIntyre (both 8) have raised £605 for the Little Princess Trust by growing their hair during lockdown before recently having it cut off.
St Joesph’s Primary pupil Grace and Linlithgow Bridge Primary pupil Lily smashed their initial £108 target after having their hair cut earlier this month at FI Hair on Linlithgow High Street by Craig Johnston.
Grace’s mum Nicolle Henderson said: “They were very nervous about the big chop, but said they really wanted to help children with cancer, in any way they could.”
You can still donate by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicolle-henderson.