Linlithgow couple to close their pub after 40 years of pulling pints

Due to health reasons, Christine and Norrie Solley have decided to retire. The couple, who live above the pub and own the building, said “who knows what the future will bring”, however the property will stay within the family.

Christine said: “We have had 40 great years behind the bar and it’s with a heavy heart that we made the decision to call last orders.

"We are in our seventies now and we would have had to retire in the near future anyway, unfortunately this has come on us unexpectedly and sooner than we would of liked.

The Swan Tavern in Linlithgow will close its doors this weekend, after 40 years being run by the Solleys.

"It’s heartbreaking to have to do this to be truthful, we have a terrific clientele, our customers over the years have became good friends.

"We have watched many people from the area grow from children and young adults to go on to have their own families and some are now even grandparents.

"There are so many fond memories, too many to mention over the years, that will always remain with us.

"We have still to sit down and reflect on all the things that have happened, we would like to say a very heartfelt thank you for all the support over our 40 years in business from the local community.”

The couple will pull their last pint at the High Street watering hole this weekend, for their thirsty but loyal customers.

The couple are now looking forward to a proper send-off for the Swan Tavern.

Christine added: "We have only been open Fridays and Saturdays since the end of last year, so we will finish up this Saturday night.

"We have customers that have been with us right through since when we started 40 years ago so it will be an emotional night.

"It’s always been a very happy pub and very well run. You get a quiet but happy pint here.