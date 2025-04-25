Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Linlithgow couple whose baby son was born nine weeks early are taking part in a Scottish cycling challenge to raise money for the charity which supported them after his premature arrival.

Paul and Meghan Godsman, whose baby Blake was born in May 2024, will be part of a 70 strong peloton for the bp Coast 2 Coast cycle in support of Simpsons Special Care Babies at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Paul, an offshore wind engineer at bp, has completed the annual cycle twice before but Meghan is cycling for the first time.

He said: “Although I’ve completed Coast 2 Coast a couple of times prior and seen the incredible amounts of money raised for charity, I’ve never had that personal connection with the charity before. This year I’ll be cycling in a totally different headspace.”

Meghan and Paul Godsman with Blake leaving NICU.

After Blake was born, he was admitted to the Simpson Neonatal Unit at the Royal Infirmary where he stayed for nine weeks.

Facilities available in the unit meant the couple could also stay there for four weeks, allowing them to be close to their son whilst he was in a critical condition.

Meghan said: “When I first went into labour, Paul was with two members of the bp Coast 2 Coast committee cycling in Inverness so it seems fitting that we will now cycle together with Paul’s colleagues to help raise funds for the charity that saved Blake’s life.”

The neonatal unit is supported by Simpsons Special Care Babies (SSCB), a charity that exists to enhance the support and advice provided by the NHS to families of babies admitted to the unit from across the country.

Meghan and Paul were inspired to take on the cycle thanks to the care their son Blake received after he was born, nine weeks prematurely, in May last year.

Paul explained how critical SSCB’s support was for them as parents, as well as crediting bp with allowing him to have extended neonatal care leave while Blake was in hospital.

“As much as the neonatal unit is there to care for the babies, there is a huge support need for parents who are navigating this terrifying experience,” he said.

“We were so grateful to stay in one of two parent rooms on the neonatal ward for the first four weeks of Blake’s life when we really needed it.

“It meant we could wake up and walk along the corridor to be beside him. If we’d been driving home to Linlithgow every night, we’d have been an hour away from the hospital should anything happen. That would have put an even bigger strain on us.

“Our goal is to raise money to help the unit improve its support for parents, refurbish family rooms and buy specialist equipment.

“I was also extremely grateful to my employer bp, which allowed me to have extended leave so I could be with my wife and son while he was being cared for in hospital.”

One in seven babies born in the UK is admitted to a neonatal unit due to being born prematurely (before 37 weeks) or full term (after 37 weeks) but requiring specialist lifesaving support.

Meghan said: “We were naive to the reality of what it felt like to have a baby in the neonatal unit and were shocked to learn how common this is for families.

“Before Blake was born, we hadn’t realised there are only three centres of excellence in Scotland for babies requiring complex specialist care; people from across the country must travel to these centres in Edinburgh, Glasgow or Aberdeen.

“Now that Blake is out of hospital and doing well, we want to support the charity that gave him life and make sure other parents who find themselves in a similar position can receive the same support we did and go on to experience parenthood like we are now.”

The 234-mile cycle will take place over three days from June 6. Now in its 16th year, it has raised more than £2 million for charity.

Each cyclist has a fundraising target of £1,000 and the total fundraising is split between the four charities. Money raised by bp employees will be matched by the bp Foundation.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The cycle, which will pass through Aberfeldy, Grantown on Spey and the Lecht, will raise funds for the Russell Anderson Foundation, Teddy Bear Development Playgroup, Murtle Market by Camphill School and Simpsons Special Care Babies.

Emma Coffey, trustee at Simpsons Special Care Babies, said: “We can't thank Paul and Meghan and the Coast 2 Coast team enough for selecting SSCB. It’s thanks to supporters like them that our specialised staff can continue to provide care for the 750 families who attend the neonatal unit each year.

“Voluntary donations and fundraising are crucial for SSCB and this donation will help us purchase new specialist equipment. We wish all the riders the best of luck.”

To support Paul and Meghan’s cycle, visit www.justgiving.com/page/paul-godsman.