Linlithgow Civic Trust concerned over Regent Centre raised beds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leaving only large roots behind, the reason given for this action was an infestation of rats in the beds.
LCT already had a project lined up to clean up and preserve the Noble Monument, situated in one of the beds, to make the square more attractive place.
Members had been in contact with the agents for the owners to get permission and had received the go ahead. They are now trying to contact them again to persuade the owners to provide a clear site, as it is going to be expensive to dig out all the roots.
Marilyne MacLaren, Trust convenor, said: “It is a very frustrating situation and, despite our best efforts, communication with the owners of the site and their agents seems almost impossible.
“It is such a wasted opportunity to improve this area which has historic importance and would make the square a much more pleasurable place in which to shop and relax with a cup of coffee.
“We believe it would be good for the local businesses and I know a number of them support it. It’s a beautiful idea, with only a little cost to the owners, but we cannot get their support to carry out the planting and conserve the monument area.”
The first of this season’s free illustrated talks by the Trust will be presented by Brian Lightbody, who leads the Crown of Thorns restoration project, at 7.30pm, on Thursday, October 26, in Queen Margaret Hall.