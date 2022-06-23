Linlithgow Children's Gala Day Committee thanks public

With the sun shining, 160 children took to the stage at the beautiful setting next to Linlithgow Loch, with Ruth Scott crowned Queen of Hearts by Crowner Murdoch Kennedy in front of thousands of spectators.

With the last two gala days in the town curtailed due to the pandemic it was great to see the town come together again for the local children taking part.

Clare Cunningham from the committee said: “What a gala day!! Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge, we hope you all enjoyed our first full gala day in three years, it was amazing to be back and so good to see so many people out in the street enjoying the day!

“Thank you to everyone that took part in our procession, it just keeps getting bigger and better. The floats, bands, schools and community groups were amazing.

“Queen Ruth’s mum said Ruth had the best day of her life and loved every minute of her day and could not stop smiling.

“The committee would like to thank everyone that supported us these last three years, allowing us to put on this fantastic day for the children.”

The children’s gala day’s welcome return last Saturday followed the return of Linlithgow Marches the previous Tuesday, both welcome sights to the town and locals as we bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that came with that, which led to the postponement of so many community events.