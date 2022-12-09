Linlithgow butcher WIlson Hendry wins top training award
A butcher who has spent years helping to train the next generation for the industry has been recognised with a national award.
Wilson Hendry (54), who lives in Linlithgow, lifted the Scottish Craft Butchers Training Mentor of the Year Award 2022.
Nominated by one of his colleagues at meat wholesalers AK Stoddart, Wilson secured the accolade for his mentoring work with apprentice butchers – a role he described as hugely rewarding.
"Stoddart’s supply beef all over the UK and abroad," he said. "It's important that the quality of product is maintained and the customers kept satisfied and to ensure that we need our aspiring butchers to be properly trained and deliver the best service possible.
"It's so rewarding to pass on the skills of the trade to those tasked with taking the meat industry forward and I like to think that I educate them as well as train them for the task ahead.
"We have around 10 to 15 trainees coming through Stoddart’s each year and it's vital that we make the time to nurture them to take them to the next level."
It's this kind of personal support that saw Wilson nominated for the Scotch Butchers Club and Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) sponsored award by one of his trainees.
Joseph Forrester, an SVQ Level 2 apprentice, explained he would be "forever grateful" for the support and encouragement given to him by Wilson.
He said: “Wilson taught me to believe in myself and turned negatives into learning experiences and opportunities to improve. He never criticised mistakes but instead used them as a method of explaining.
"Wilson does his best not only for the company but for those he mentors – he sees the good in everyone and encourages you to do your best even when you have self doubt.
"I could not have a better teacher and I can think of no one more deserving of this award."
Uphall-born Wilson knew as a youngster that he wanted to be a butcher and when the opportunity came up to secure a 12-week YTS placement at nearby John Lawson's Butchers when he left school, he jumped at the chance.
"At the end of the placement I was offered an apprenticeship and I loved every aspect of the job," he said.
Twenty-nine years later, Wilson is Training and Quality Manager with AK Stoddart in Broxburn, leading a team of traders all keen to support, mentor and educate current and new employees within the 60+-strong workforce.
He added: "I've learned a lot in that time and I love passing that wealth of experience on to others as I support them through training. It's very touching that they are now supporting me through this award – an acknowledgment that we're getting it right for which I'm extremely grateful."
Gordon King, Scottish Craft Butchers executive manager, said mentors of Wilson's calibre were vital to the industry.
He said: "Wilson is playing a key role in securing the next generation of butchers.
"The knowledge passed on by skilled professionals like Wilson ensures that the future of the meat industry is in safe hands."