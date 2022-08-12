Linlithgow brother and sister raise funds for Cancer Research UK

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray and Rosie took on the 5.5k Race for Life, Muddy Kids event.

St Joseph’s Primary pupils Rosie (8) and Murray (6) Cockburn recently raised the money by competing in a 5.5k Race for Life Muddy Kids, after they had taken part in their school’s own Tough Mudder Challenge as part of a PE activity.

And they followed that up by holding a bake sale at home. Thanks to their fantastic neighbours, friends, family and class mates, Rosie and Murray made an incredible £660 on the day.

Their proud mum, Louisa Cockburn, revealed more about the Muddy Kids fundraiser.

Murray and Rosie Cockburn held a bake sale at their Linlithgow home.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “After the school event, Murray especially, kept saying how much he loved it and so my husband Scott and I found a 'Race for Life, Muddy Kids' event which we entered Rosie and Murray into.

"Murray did it in under an hour and Rosie in one hour, five minutes, so very impressive. We are very proud of them.

"One of the first challenges was a slide into mud, and they were a bit apprehensive, which is funny as they didn’t want to get muddy and into trouble!

"There was a good variety of obstacles on the course. I ran with the wee one and my husband Scott ran with Rosie.

Rosie and Murray with their medals.

"It was actually on father’s day so it was nice to see us doing the event together that day. And Scott’s dad was there to cheers us on, it was a really enjoyable day.”

Speaking about the bake sale, Louisa added: "It was a great day and they loved it. They particularly loved standing at the front with the donations bucked and raising money.

"We put flyers around the neighbourhood, that’s about 200 houses, and people responded even before the bake sale, making donations because they couldn’t attend on the day.

"So we had more than £100 even before we started.

Rosie and Murray handed over their fundraising money to the Cancer Research UK shop on Linlithgow High Street.

"We banked the bake sale cash via the Cancer Research UK shop on Linlithgow High Street where the staff could not have been more appreciative.