Linlithgow Bridge man, 82, thanks Polmont Good Samaritans who came to his aid

An elderly man who became unwell in the recent hot weather wants to thank the Good Samaritans who came to his aid.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he is disappointed that despite twice contacting the NHS, they failed to call him back to provide assistance.

Harry Brown, an 82-year-old retired taxi driver, had been in Grangemouth on Tuesday, August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With temperatures rising, he took a taxi to Polmont where he would normally get a bus to take him back to his Linlithgow Bridge home.

Harry Brown wants to thank the Good Samaritans who came to his aid in Polmont. Pic: Michael Gillen

“I’d already bought a bag of fruit in Grangemouth, but as I had time to spare decided to go into Aldi at Polmont to pick up some items,” he explained.

"I know that I bought too much stuff but thought that I only had to walk to the nearby bus stop where I could get a seat to wait.”

But encumbered by the heavy bags and the high temperatures, Harry began to struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Eventually I got to the bus shelter but was absolutely exhausted so decided to dial 111 for advice. I got through to NHS 24 and told them how I was feeling.

NHS 24

"The person took some details and promised to get someone to call me back within 20 minutes.

"When the bus came I was unable to move so just remained where I was as I thought that I might collapse if I moved.”

After about 25 minutes a passer-by stopped and asked Harry if he was okay. When the pensioner explained his predicament, the man tried phoning NHS 24 again and was given the same message that someone would call back shortly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry said: “I was feeling no better when another man saw me and stopped. He put his watch on my wrist which showed that my heart was racing and my body temperature was 102 degrees.

“He was talking about getting a defibrillator when a woman and her daughter stopped their car at the roadside to ask if they could help. They got me into her car and the woman put the air con on while her daughter went to Aldi to get me a bottle of cold Lucozade.

"The woman kept her engine running for 25 minutes until I started to feel better then she drove me home.”

Harry felt so unwell at the time that he never got the details of his Good Samaritans but wants to thank them for all that they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The were wonderful and I shudder to think what might have happened if they had not helped me. The woman driver was from Falkirk, while the first man who stopped was from Polmont but I’m not sure where the second man was from but he had an Irish accent.

"They were all absolutely brilliant and I cannot thank them enough for all that they did for me. The four of them must have spent around two hours with me and I just want them to know how grateful I am.”

NHS 24 has said that Harry should have contacted his GP surgery as the incident began around 4pm – but he is insistent that he was never told this.

Dr Julie Ronald, associate medical director for NHS 24 said: “NHS 24 is sorry to hear that the gentleman became unwell in the heat and hope he has now fully recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone seeking urgent care advice in-hours should contact their own GP. In the out-of-hours period, patients seeking urgent health advice should contact 111 where they will be triaged by NHS 24 and referred on to their own local services in their own health board - in this case colleagues in NHS Forth Valley.

"If callers have been told by NHS 24 that they will get a callback, this will come from local services, not NHS 24. We advise all callers that if they do not receive a follow-up call or if their symptoms worsen, they can contact 111 again.

“Everyone should take care during any spells of hot weather to avoid heat-related illnesses – particularly the very young, elderly, or those with long-term medical conditions. Our advice includes seeking shade, using SPF protection, staying well hydrated, and avoiding being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

“We would encourage the caller to contact our patient experience team with more details should he wish to discuss any further aspect of his care from NHS 24. They can be contacted by visiting our website or calling 0300 020 4846.”