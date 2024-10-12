Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond who died on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 69-year-old, who was leader of the SNP on two occasions, suffered a heart attack shortly after making a speech in North Macedonia.

He was the country’s First Minister from 2007 to 2014, having first being elected to Westminster to represent Banff and Buchan in 1987 for the SNP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Salmond became the leader of the Nationalist party in 1990 after three years as deputy leader and served until 2000 when he stood down.

Alex Salmond in Falkirk in 2022. Pic: Michael Gillen

He was also elected as an MSP but stood down in 2001 when he was appointed leader of the SNP's Westminster group.

Mr Salmond was re-elected as leader of the SNP in the 2004 leadership contest, and in 2007 was elected to represent the constituency of Gordon in the Scottish Parliament.

He returned to Westminster in 2015 when he was elected MP for Gordon in the general election, however, he left the House of Commons in 2017 after losing his seat to the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He resigned from the party in 2018 and formed the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021.

Born Alexander Elliot Anderson Salmond in the family home at Preston Road, Linlithgow on December 31, 1954 he was the second of four children born to Robert and Mary Salmond.

A talented boy soprano, he sang in St Michael's Parish Church.

He left the Royal Burgh to attend the University of St Andrews, where he studied economics and medieval history and joined the SNP almost immediately after arriving there in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On graduation he became an economist, first at the Scottish Office in the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries for Scotland, then the Royal Bank of Scotland.

But when politics beckoned, he answered the call

Tributes have poured in since news of his death has been revealed this evening.

First Minister John Swinney said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

"Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into Government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

Michael Matheson, Falkirk West MSP, said: “Shocked and saddened to hear of Alex Salmond’s passing. He was a formidable politician and giant of the independence movement. My sincere condolences to Moira and his family. May he rest in peace.”

Michelle Thomson, Falkirk East MSP, said: “I am so shocked and upset to hear the news that Alex Salmond has died. He was a remarkable leader and gave a lifetime of commitment to the cause of independence (nothing less) for Scotland. His vision and strategic ability created a movement.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely and unexpected death of Alex Salmond. The passing of a loved one is always hard but more so with a sudden death, our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s wife, family and those closest to him at such difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Setting aside the issues of the last few years, what is undeniable is the contribution that Alex made to politics, he guided the SNP to become a party of Government, and was the catalyst for the magnificent movement that was created which brought Scotland so close to winning the Independence referendum in 2014. The impact of his political influence stemmed beyond Scotland into UK and international politics, including making sure Scotland’s reputation remained untarnished in Europe, having been ripped against our wishes as a result of Brexit, thus protecting our future interests as an independent country.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Alex Salmond, calling him a "monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics" who "leaves behind a lasting legacy".

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says he was a "central figure" in Scottish politics for over three decades.

Mr Salmond is survived by his wife Moira.