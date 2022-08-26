Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP supports anti-racism Wear it Red campaign

Wear Red Day will see schools, businesses and individuals across the UK donating £1 to wear red on October 21 to raise money to facilitate the delivery of anti-racism education for young people.

Mr Day is encouraging his constituents to join him, and sign up to take part. He said: “Wear Red Day is a wonderful opportunity for people to help raise much needed funds for anti-racism education work, therefore I am encouraging everyone to take part. Education is the key to challenging racism in society. We are undoubtedly strongest when we stand together and build supportive communities where everyone can live freely and in peace.”