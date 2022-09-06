Linlithgow and East Falkirk families can now apply for benefit to help with weekly food shop
Linlithgow and East Falkirk families struggling with their weekly food shop can now apply for a new benefit.
Best Start Foods is one of 12 benefits administered by Social Security Scotland and offers help to low-income families of up to £36 every four weeks on a pre-paid card to buy healthy food.
It is part of a package of five family payments along with Scottish Child Payment and the three Best Start Grants: Pregnancy and Baby Payment, Early Learning Payment and School Age Payment.
Eligible families and carers can find out more and apply at https://www.mygov.scot/best-start-grant-best-start-foods or call Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222.
Most Popular
-
1
Falkirk butcher switched to cutting up deal of cannabis
-
2
Thug battered row of parked cars in Falkirk Street
-
3
CCTV footage captured Camelon teen out after curfew
-
4
Stenhousemuir offender caught in caravan with a grand of cocaine and rifle
-
5
All Under One Banner: Independence march could bring up to 2000 people into Falkirk town centre
Commenting, Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: “I would encourage all families and carers who may be eligible to apply today.”
He added: “Times are tough for many families at the moment. The Scottish Government is doing what it can with its limited powers to help families in Scotland through the Tory-made cost-of-living crisis.
“Best Start Foods is there to provide help with the cost of healthy food in a family’s weekly shopping."