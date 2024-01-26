Linlithgow: 20 years a Fairtrade Town
Supporters and campaigners met at Linlithgow Golf Club last Thursday to enjoy a Fairtrade coffee, a slice of birthday cake and to look back over the past 20 years.
A number of founder members attended, as did representatives of the West Lothian Fairtrade Steering Group and the neighbouring Fairtrade Towns of South Queensferry and Falkirk.
Linlithgow became a Fairtrade Town on January 28, 2004; it was the first in the Lothians, and only the fourth in Scotland, to be awarded that status. A wide range of events and activities have been held in the years since to promote awareness – from bazaars to talks, fashion shows to stalls.
The partnership has also worked closely with local schools over the years, with talks, competitions and events, with the result that most young people in the town recognise the Fairtrade Mark and what it stands for.
The town is assessed and re-accredited by the Fairtrade Foundation every two to three years; it was most recently renewed on November 15 last year.
Ian Fowell, partnership chairman, said: “Maintaining Fairtrade Town status for 20 years is an incredible achievement for Linlithgow, and we are very grateful for all the loyal support we have received from the town over that time.
“Our birthday party was a great success and it was good to see so many of our supporters and campaigners from the past and have the opportunity to thank them for all that they have done.”