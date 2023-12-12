A housing association has been spreading plenty of cheer across Falkirk district’s diverse communities thanks to its Link in the Community Fund.

Sarah Smith, Director of Communities at Link Group

Over the last few months, Link Group has been giving a helping hand to local causes across the district through the fund.

Link provides affordable housing and support services to people in the Falkirk area and throughout Scotland.

More than six local groups and organisations have received support from the firm through its community fund.

Among those to benefit are the Rainbow Muslim Women Group, which has received £500. The group aim to bring marginalised communities together and engage them in activities to improve their mental and physical well-being. They are looking to reach out to single mums, low income families, survivors of domestic abuse, senior citizens, refugees and asylum seekers among others. This funding boost will support yoga sessions, cooking sessions and a game day for children and mums.

The Safer Streets Youth Action Project has received a £400 donation. The project’s Community Arts Group is designing a mindful space within a local park. The project will include opportunities for the young people involved to develop skills and facilitate their involvement with the wider community.

A total of £500 has been donated to KLSB Community Group for its Wednesday lunch club which aims to help those experiencing food poverty, loneliness and isolation. Participants would like to see a supper club in addition to the Wednesday club and the money will be used to buy ingredients and food to provide a homemade supper each week during winter for up to 25 people.

Coo Park United is planning a programme of activity days for over 40 children and young people that includes physical activities and the opportunity to share healthy food together. The £500 from the Link in the Community Fund will assist with catering costs.

The Scottish Seniors Computer Club runs a weekly IT group for older people living in the Callendar Park high-rise flats. It’s run in partnership with Falkirk Council’s adult learning and development, SSCC Falkirk. The £500 donation will be used to buy Alexa smart devices for residents to use in their flats.

The Roots/Happy Mondays group has also received £500 from the fund. The group aims to tackle isolation and provides a warm space where food is available. The money will be used to sustain the group which has been running for several weeks and is beneficial to the local community.