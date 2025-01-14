Line dancers make use of new hall as second phase of Bailliefields Community Hub now open for business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community facility has unveiled a £500,000 expansion to allow even more residents to benefit from its use.

Bailliefield Community Hub (BCH) officially opened in August 2023 when the trustees revealed the plans for phase two of the development – turning a former cow barn into a new community hall.

The hub was the brainchild of those involved with Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club, which became a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2018 in a bid to provide more services to the local area.

Their message throughout the planning process was that they wanted to provide a “place for all; one where everyone belongs and all activities have a social element to bring the community together”.

Line dancers are coached by Helen Bang (red jacket) in the new hall. Pic: Michael Gillen

And phase two was no different as they wanted to provide even more facilities for the community, as well as the eastern side of the district’s first Changing Place toilet.

But the project wasn’t without it’s challenges.

Trustee Stephen Sutton said that despite members gutting the old building this time last year to save money and securing £380,000 in funding, by the time they reached the tender process it was apparent that costs had risen and there was around a £100,000 shortfall.

The initial fundng has come from Avondale, UK Government Community Ownership Fund, Falkirk Council Community Choices, Falkirk Schools Charity Board, Asda Foundation and Stafford Trust, as well as BCH’s own funds. During

Stephen Sutton is a trustee of the Bailliefields Community Hub. Pic: Michael Gillen

Stephen said: “The BCH trustees contacted Avondale, sportscotland and the National Lottery Awards for All and within two months the extra £100,000 had been secured, thanks to evidencing the successful completion of phase one and the planning of the trustees.

"This included an additional £30,000 from sportscotland on top of their original £100,000 grant which was sanctioned by their board after visiting the phase one site and discussing plans with the trustees."

He added that it was always the plan to use local companies for the work to ensure that the investment brought in by BCH had a positive impact on the local community, as well as the resulting building.

Architects Kenz Architectural Design worked with the trustees to create a design to support the needs of as many potential visitors as possible, as well as incorporating the BCH ethos of A Place for All to life.

Line dancers making use of the new facility. Pic: Michael Gillen

Building work began last March with Laurieston-based Lamont Construction on site.

The first step was to demolish an old unstable gable wall and remove the asbestos panels from the roof of the old barns.

Stephen added: “It had been hoped to keep some of the sandstone walls of the original barns but as the new roof would be considerably heavier and windows needed to be formed it quickly became clear that they would have to be demolished, and this section rebuilt from the foundations up. This, along with issues found with the remaining building meant that the cost of the project had gone up and timescales extended.

"The trustees would like to thank Derek and his team at Lamont Construction for taking this all on board and resolving all the issues to leave BCH with a fantastic asset.”

Bailliefields Community Hub in Brightons. Pic: Michael Gillen

The large amount of sandstone from the demolition has been donated to Muiravonside Park for building walls and other projects.

The new 100-person capacity hall has energy efficient air heat source pumps to provide heating and air conditioning at a comfortable temperature. The trustees are confident the investment in green technology will reduce energy bill and they plan PV panels to reduce the carbon footprint further.

Funding from the Falkirk Council Community Empowerment Grant, funded by UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, has allowed the installation of TVs, 500w PA System and an audio loop system for those who are hard of hearing to open up more usage possibilities going forward.

The final build cost was just over £500k funded by a mixture of BCH own funds and external

funding being used to employ several local companies ensuring the funding contributed to

the local economy.

The new fully accessible disabled toilet changing area. Pic: Michael Gillen

The trustees have thanked all those who have supported the project including: Kenz Architecture; Lamont Construction; Verifier Security Systems; and R&J Catering Solutions.

Over £1 million has now been invested in Bailliefields through the nursery build, the installation of the modular building and the completion of the new community hall.

A new community strategy is now being drawn up with a focus on starting new groups to support the wellbeing of the local community.

Stephen said: “In the pipeline so far is support for women with post natal depression, reducing social isolation and supporting asylum seekers living in the local area. Further details of the community strategy will be released in the Spring.”

The new hall is already being used with Glenbervie Kindergarden starting a breakfast and after school club; Helen Bang running line dancing; and June Mercer’s yoga class.

A café due to open in April providing refreshments for all who visit Bailliefields.

Anyone interested in using the hall or finding out more, should contact the new Bailliefields Community Hub officer, Julie Hayward, by emailing [email protected].