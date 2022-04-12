Linda Roberts says farewell to Easter Carmuirs Primary after three decades at Camelon school

Linda Roberts retired on March 30, one week after her 60th birthday, and is now looking forward to some free time.

She had spent almost three decades at Easter Carmuirs Primary – and said she had loved every minute.

Her first role was as a classroom assistant but she retired after several years in her position as a support for learning assistant.

Linda from Falkirk said: “I had trained as a nursery nurse many years ago and always wanted to work with young children. When this job at Easter Carmuirs came up I was delighted to start working here.”

She said the highlights of her time at the school, which is in Carmuirs Drive, was spending time with the youngsters and watching their development.

Linda added: “It’s very rewarding to see that the time you have with the children can make a difference, however small, and you can see that difference.”

Mum to two grown up daughters, Linda is looking forward on the opportunity to travel and also enjoy long walks with her dog.

To mark her retirement and say farewell, her colleagues organised an afternoon tea in the school on her last day.

Linda said: “It was a complete surprise and they had all gone to so much trouble.

"I really appreciated it and cannot thank them enough. I wish all of them and the entire school all the best for the future.”