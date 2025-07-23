Lights, camera, rotation: Landscape Artist of the Year episode filming at Falkirk Wheel
Equipment was set up and some filming was done at the home of the Tamfourhill mechanical marvel on Tuesday and the actual painting segments of the programme were set to get underway at 10am today.
A Falkirk Wheel spokesperson said: “Be a part of the day – filming starts from 10am at The Falkirk Wheel. Why not come along and be part of an exciting day – no tickets required.
“Don’t miss your chance to witness the incredible artists in action.”
Filming is now well underway for the 11th series of Landscape Artist of the Year, which will be broadcast in 2026, with the wheel featuring along with Dover Castle, The Lake District, the Thames and the Ouse Valley Viaduct.
