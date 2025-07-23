Lights, camera, rotation: Landscape Artist of the Year episode filming at Falkirk Wheel

By James Trimble
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 09:50 BST
The one and only Falkirk Wheel – the world’s first, and only, rotating boat lift – features in the new series of Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year and filming for the episode started this morning.

Equipment was set up and some filming was done at the home of the Tamfourhill mechanical marvel on Tuesday and the actual painting segments of the programme were set to get underway at 10am today.

A Falkirk Wheel spokesperson said: “Be a part of the day – filming starts from 10am at The Falkirk Wheel. Why not come along and be part of an exciting day – no tickets required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Don’t miss your chance to witness the incredible artists in action.”

The Falkirk Wheel will be one of the locations featured in the new series of Sky Arts' Landscape Artist of the Year (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The Falkirk Wheel will be one of the locations featured in the new series of Sky Arts' Landscape Artist of the Year (Picture: Submitted)

Filming is now well underway for the 11th series of Landscape Artist of the Year, which will be broadcast in 2026, with the wheel featuring along with Dover Castle, The Lake District, the Thames and the Ouse Valley Viaduct.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice