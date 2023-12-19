Lighting up Slamannan this Christmas in pictures
The Lighting Up Slamannan Christmas event was organised by members of the Slamannan Action Group and promised a few hours of festive fun for local families.
And the community turned out to support the event, which included a torchlight procession from the village’s Christmas tree to the community hall where further fun was waiting.
As well as refreshments, including mince pies and hot chocolates, on arrival at the hall there was carol singing and crafts and a bouncy castle for the kids.
There was also the chance to get up close to Santa’s reindeer with some being able to feed them too.
And of course, Santa himself could be found inside, ready to meet the boys and girls and find out what they would like for Christmas.