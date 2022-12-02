If a stranger found their way to Linlithgow on Saturday night, they may well have thought they’d stumbled upon a pagan festival.

Luckily, they had nothing to fear – well the town's motto, after all, is St Michael is kind to strangers!

And all comers were welcome on Saturday as Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council’s annual advent fayre and torchlight procession was staged.

The small organising committee did a power of work to pull off the event, selling 600 torches this year which saw 1000 people take part in the procession.

But many of the town’s organisations also played a huge part in the event’s success.

And committee member, local Councillor Sally Pattle, was keen to ensure they were thanked for their support.

She said: “So many organisations and people are involved in the event – it wouldn’t be a success without them.

“We’d like to particularly thank the Reed Band and Deacons’ Court for leading the procession, Linlithgow Classic Cars for transporting Gala Queen Ruth Scott, Chief Lady Louise Thomson and Provost Elizabeth Park to the switch on and Santa, for making a special appearance.

"A huge thank you also to the town’s Rotary Club members who lit the torches, the Explorer Scouts who distributed them and the Police Scotland youth volunteers who served as stewards.

"Thanks also to West Lothian Council for providing the barriers and stalls.

“We’d also like to thank everyone in the community – from the businesses to the stall holders to the procession participants and spectactors. It is truly a community event.

"The atmosphere in town all day Saturday was incredible and the torchlight procession was a sight to behold.”

There was much to enjoy during the day: craft fairs in the Burgh Halls and Cross House, charity stalls at the Cross, Mrs Clause in the Masonic Hall courtesy of the Gala Day committee, two art exhibition launches at the Line Gallery and the Hub, St Peter’s Church serving up soup and cocoa to warm the cockles and Radio Grapevine playing music at the Cross.

It was a suitable warm-up for the torchlight procession and Christmas Lights Switch On, with Gala Queen Ruth Scott doing the honours, on Saturday night.

The procession, featuring 600 torches and 1000 family members, left from the Low Port and made its way along the High Street and back to the Cross for the big event.

It was an incredible sight to witness and, thanks to Martin Brown who was on hand to capture the action, we’re able to give just a wee flavour of what spectators enjoyed. It’s fair to say the organising committee, and everyone who took part, did the town more than proud.

With torches selling for £5 and stall holders fees, the annual event is self-funding. However, pulling it together is no mean feat and the hard work will begin again in earnest in January.

Sally added: “The advent fayre and torchlight procession are incredible community events but we only have a small committee. We’d be delighted to hear from anyone who’d like to join us.”

Anyone interested in playing a part should email [email protected]

The Gazette would like to say a huge thank you to Martin Brown for sharing his photographs for this picture article – you're a star, Martin. Thank you. (Julie)

1. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Linlithgow Torchlight event P1060667.jpg Linlithgow Reed Band members looked resplendent, as ever, in red as they prepared to lead the parade. Photo: Martin Brown Photo Sales

2. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Linlithgow Torchlight event P1060670.jpg Banging the drum for the town, the advent fayre and torchlight procession are the epitome of community spirit. Photo: Martin Brown Photo Sales

3. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Linlithgow Torchlight event 1.jpg Provost Elizabeth Park with halberdiers Pamela Banks and Duncan Stevens. Photo: Martin Brown Photo Sales

4. SFLGnews-02-12-22-Linlithgow Torchlight event P1060671.jpg Deacons' Court, Town Crier and Halberdiers carry the standards for the town. Photo: Martin Brown Photo Sales