Lighting up Airth for the festive season in pictures
The event, organised by Airth Parish Community Council, saw residents gather at the village community centre to enjoy the festive occasion.
There was a musical performance from some of the local school children ahead of the switch on. Santa stopped by to meet youngsters with a sweet treat.
This year, the tree lights were switched on by Doctor Begbie.
Following the switch on event, there was a Christmas fair taking place in Airth Parish Church with stalls to browse and refreshments to enjoy.
Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the light switch on – do you recognise anyone?