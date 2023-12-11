News you can trust since 1845
Lighting up Airth for the festive season in pictures

The community turned out on Friday night for the annual switching on of the Christmas tree lights in Airth.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:50 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:53 GMT

The event, organised by Airth Parish Community Council, saw residents gather at the village community centre to enjoy the festive occasion.

There was a musical performance from some of the local school children ahead of the switch on. Santa stopped by to meet youngsters with a sweet treat.

This year, the tree lights were switched on by Doctor Begbie.

Following the switch on event, there was a Christmas fair taking place in Airth Parish Church with stalls to browse and refreshments to enjoy.

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the light switch on – do you recognise anyone?

Santa stopped by the community event to meet the children.

1. Airth Christmas tree light switch on

Santa stopped by the community event to meet the children. Photo: Scott Louden

Santa had a wee gift for the kids.

2. Airth Christmas tree light switch on

Santa had a wee gift for the kids. Photo: Scott Louden

The chocolates were appreciated by the youngsters.

3. Airth Christmas tree light switch on

The chocolates were appreciated by the youngsters. Photo: Scott Louden

Caitlin with Jack (3) from Airth

4. Airth Christmas tree light switch on

Caitlin with Jack (3) from Airth Photo: Scott Louden

