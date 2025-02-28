Lift repairs ongoing at Falkirk's Howgate Shopping Centre
Customers have discovered two of the lifts in the shopping centre, connecting the mall level with the car park below, have been out of action now for a number of weeks.
It has left many inconvenienced and caused issues for those older and disabled customers as they try to access the centre from the car park.
However, the centre’s management has this week apologised to customers and says it is working on a repair for the lifts.
Alasdair Irving, centre manager, said: “With Storm Eowyn, Falkirk experienced a power cut that blew the drive boards in some of our VT equipment.
“We have had engineers out on numerous occasions, and new drive boards are being custom manufactured at present.
“We have the two scenic glass lifts working that can transport customers from the car park to the mall.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
