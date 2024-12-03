Lifetime achievement award for Falkirk SNP veteran David Alexander

A former leader of Falkirk Council has been presented with a lifetime achievement award.

David Alexander stood down in 2022 after a remarkable 34 years as an SNP councillor in Falkirk.

At the end of last month, David, along with wife Lorraine, attended the SNP Independence Magazine St Andrew's Dinner and Awards, where he received the lifetime achievement award from First Minister John Swinney.

Ahead of handing over the award, the First Minister recalled his long association with David, including many visits to the Falkirk area, particularly on the campaign trail.

David Alexander receives his Lifetime Achievement Award from First Minister John Swinney. Pic: Contributed

David first stood for council in the Victoria ward in 1980, then again in 1984 – but he didn’t become a councillor until 1988, with a by-election victory.

In 1992, he took over the SNP group leader when his mentor John Constable became the Provost.

Throughout his time in the council, he was known as a dedicated community champion, not only for his own constituents but all the people of Falkirk.

At the time he stood down, tributes said his achievements as council leader included partnerships with Stenhousemuir and Falkirk Football Clubs to build new facilities; the creation of The Helix and the Kelpies; the regeneration of Stenhousemuir; and the reopening of the Hippodrome in Bo’ness

Congratulating him, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, SNP leader of Falkirk Council said: “We are all incredibly proud of David, and his wife Lorraine, both of whom are dedicated activists, for independence and the SNP for many, many years. Many congratulations David, this is a very well deserved award, recognising everything you have done for the people of Falkirk, the SNP and the cause of independence.”