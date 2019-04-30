Lifelong Larbert High School pals’ dreams came true when they met Take That

Two diehard Take That fans who have been best pals since primary school got to spend a whole day with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

Not only did former Carronshore Primary pupils Dianne Reap and Lee-anne Graham meet the singing stars face to face while filming a special surprise advert, they also got the VIP treatment while watching a Take That concert in Sheffield the next night.

Still flying high from this month’s once-in-a-lifetime encounter, Dianne said: “I know I’m quoting Take That songs, but it was the greatest day of my life and one I’ll never forget. There are just no words.

“I have loved Gary Barlow for 30 years.”

Dianne and Lee-anne, who both turn 40 this year, began their Take That odyssey when they entered a competition.

After some intense online interrogation sessions with ITV big wigs the friends were eventually picked out of thousands of hopefuls to join the lucky few on the band’s official fan bus.

The pals, who also attended Larbert High School together, did not realise they were actually going to meet their heroes until they saw a fleet of Suzuki cars zooming towards them while the bus was parked outside Rotherham United football ground.

“At first I got a fright and thought it was a terrorist attack or something,” laughed Dianne. “Then we saw Take That get out the cars.”

Gary Barlow, songwriter and keyboard wizard, is obviously a dab hand dealing with fans who may be a little overwhelmed.

Dianne, who now lives in Hamilton, said: “I was frozen in place as everyone ran over to meet them. Lee-anne headed straight for Mark and I eventually started walking over slowly to Gary, thinking I was dreaming.

“Gary looked at me and started laughing. He said ‘Are you okay?’ and I held his face in my hands and said ‘Are you real?’. He took my arm and started walking around with me beside him as he talked to the other fans.

“Howard was great too, giving his jacket to a girl because she was freezing cold and Mark told the film makers to stop filming us so we could all go somewhere warm.”

The following night Dianne and Lee-Anne got to see the band’s gig from a VIP box – where they watched support act Rick Astley while sipping Prosecco – before heading down to the front of the auditorium to catch Take That in all their glory.