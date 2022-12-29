Life-saving overdose treatment used by police officers in Scotland more than 100 times

A roll-out of the potentially life-saving naloxone treatment as a part of a police officer's day-to-day standard issue kit is continuing across Scotland. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Nearly 4000 Naloxone kits have been issued so far across seven divisions of Police Scotland to operational police constables, sergeants and inspectors, as well as officers in custody centres.

Officers in Forth Valley were among those in four areas of the country initially trained in the carriage and usage of the opioid reversal nasal spray as part of a pilot scheme.

A national roll-out of kits is due to be completed early next year, which will see around 12,500 officers carrying Naloxone in a high profile manner as a first aid response to potential opioid related overdoses as part of their standard issue, day to day kit.

Officers in Forth Valley were among those involved in the pilot, but now it is carried by colleagues across Scotland and it has been administered by officers more than 100 times to date. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Police officers the length and breadth of the country have now administered naloxone to members of the public experiencing life-threatening situations which could have been linked to an opioid/opiate-related overdose, with the 100th incident happening less than a week before Christmas at a Glasgow hotel.

Officers were first on the scene and provided emergency assistance, including administering naloxone to a woman in medical crisis, remaining with her until paramedics arrived and took over her care.

The pilot, which included officers here in Forth Valley, started in March last year with more than 800 officers initially choosing to carry branded pouches as part of their everyday equipment.

The test of change, supported by the Scottish Government and other key partners, lasted for six months and it was in February this year that the decision was taken for a national roll-out.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “A core principle of policing is to protect and preserve life, and Naloxone empowers our officers to do exactly that. It’s an additional tool to their existing extensive first aid training, and it helps not just the person experiencing a health crisis, but also saves family and friends the heartache of mourning a loved one lost to drugs.

“I’ve spoken to the vast majority of our officers who used Naloxone during the pilot, and the common feedback is how much they welcome having Naloxone as a high profile part of their on-duty equipment. They've told me of cases where they were convinced the casualty was dead, as the person was cold and their pallor had changed, but they administered Naloxone to give the member of the public the best possible chance – and it rapidly reversed the respiratory suppression and saved their life.

“While the carriage of Naloxone by our officers is one of many public health efforts to address Scotland’s high drugs death rate, it’s also a step towards breaking the stigma of drug misuse, and improving relationships between our communities and the police. We are there to help, and I have no doubt many people across Scotland have survived the effects of a drug overdose who may otherwise not have, thanks to the quick actions of our officers. As more and more officers around Scotland add Naloxone to their kit, I have no doubt lives will continue to be saved.”

Constable Nikki Pullar is based in Forth Valley and has administered Naloxone in the course of her duties. She said: “Our training gave me all the information I needed to have confidence carrying and using Naloxone. Seeing the nasal spray having the effect we expected it to, and the incident I was involved with having a positive outcome, really reassures me about carrying it. It’s a valuable part of our kit and I’m glad I have it to hand as I go about my duties to help people experiencing a medical emergency.”

As of December 28, 2022, Police Scotland officers have attended at least 104 incidents where Naloxone has been administered. There have been positive outcomes on all but four occasions.