Lidl in Falkirk in front of board to ‘tidy’ up licence
The new Lidl store in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk, was back in front of Falkirk Council’s licensing board a year and a day after being granted the provisional licence that allowed it to open.
Board members heard there was some “tweaking required” to the original layout of the new-build supermarket, which opened its doors last month.
The original plans had been submitted before a spade had broken ground on the site for the supermarket, which replaced an older and smaller store on the same site.
In that time, the shop’s layout had changed slightly and in particular, the area devoted to alcohol had increased slightly by three cubic metres to 54.1 metres cubed.
Members of the licensing board welcomed the application as a straightforward “tidying up exercise” and had no hesitation in granting it.
The doors to the store opened in November.
The move came after Lidl closed its old Arnot Street premises in January.