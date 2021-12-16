Lidl in Falkirk in front of board to ‘tidy’ up licence

Board members heard there was some “tweaking required” to the original layout of the new-build supermarket, which opened its doors last month.

The original plans had been submitted before a spade had broken ground on the site for the supermarket, which replaced an older and smaller store on the same site.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture Michael Gillen

In that time, the shop’s layout had changed slightly and in particular, the area devoted to alcohol had increased slightly by three cubic metres to 54.1 metres cubed.

Members of the licensing board welcomed the application as a straightforward “tidying up exercise” and had no hesitation in granting it.

The doors to the store opened in November.

The move came after Lidl closed its old Arnot Street premises in January.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.