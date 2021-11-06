Lidl in Falkirk: Arnot Street manager returns to run newly opened store

Gary Wallace was also the boss at the company’s Arnot Street store.

Camelon-born Gary, 39, has returned to town to take the helm of the new supermarket which opened last week.

He has spent the past 20 years managing Lidl stores in Carron and Edinburgh.

Gary Wallace outside the new Lidl store (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Gary started work with the company aged just 18, and quickly becoming a manager at 19 in the original Arnot Street store.

A Falkirk Bairn, he attended Carmuirs Primary and Falkirk High School.

Gary said: “I’m born and bred in Falkirk, so it’s great to be back working here - I’m really excited to manage the new store.

“We opened at 8am and there was a real buzz around the place.

“The staff are buzzing as well, we’re really busy and I couldn’t be happier!

“The store is bigger than it was with a larger team, but I managed big stores back in Edinburgh, so managing is like bread and butter to me now.”

The company closed its original Arnot Street premises at the start of the year and proceeded to demolish it to pave the way for a bigger and better store.

It had been hoped to have the new store open for customers earlier in the year – in May Lidl stated it would be open by autumn.

But, the construction was delayed, and the doors finally opened this week ahead in time for the busy Christmas period.

