Lewis Capaldi announces second Forth Valley gig as part of acoustic tour to meet demand

The West Lothian singer will be at the Albert Halls, Stirling on August 18. It is one of three Scottish venues added today - and tickets are on sale now.

Tickets for the 7pm show on August 18 went on sale at 6pm tonight and sold out in minutes leaving many disappointed. The singer has now added a second show at 5pm on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capaldi’s intimate shows come on the back of the release of his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent this week. It is the follow up to his phenomenally successful 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which catapulted him to global fame.

Lewis Capaldi (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

The acoustic evening will feature a Q&A and give fans a rare chance to see him in a smaller theatre

The Stirling gig comes after a similar show in Edinburgh. He has also just announced dates in Perth and Dunfermline this August – with two shows lined up at each due to demand for tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad