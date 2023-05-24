News you can trust since 1845
Lewis Capaldi announces second Forth Valley gig as part of acoustic tour to meet demand

Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi has unveiled an acoustic show with a Q&A in Forth Valley as part of his short tour of smaller venues – and he’s added a second earlier show to help meet demand.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th May 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 18:42 BST

The West Lothian singer will be at the Albert Halls, Stirling on August 18. It is one of three Scottish venues added today - and tickets are on sale now.

Tickets for the 7pm show on August 18 went on sale at 6pm tonight and sold out in minutes leaving many disappointed. The singer has now added a second show at 5pm on the same date.

Capaldi’s intimate shows come on the back of the release of his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent this week. It is the follow up to his phenomenally successful 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which catapulted him to global fame.

Lewis Capaldi (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
The acoustic evening will feature a Q&A and give fans a rare chance to see him in a smaller theatre

The Stirling gig comes after a similar show in Edinburgh. He has also just announced dates in Perth and Dunfermline this August – with two shows lined up at each due to demand for tickets.

Capaldi’s documentary, How I’m Feeling, which explores his rise to fame, as well as his mental health struggles and Tourette’s journey, has also been a huge hit on Netflix.

Tickets here: https://bit.ly/m/newevents?fbclid=IwAR26quLOeoy07sOaDHVLcUryjKWMLuSQLslIkoiIV9WsYQa8hDPWRXuEem8

