Level One Falkirk: Carnival comes to town

The Taylors of Edinburgh Mega Value Carnival will be open for business from Friday, June 11 to Saturday, July 3 in the stadium car park area. Opening hours for most nights will be 6pm to 9pm with afternoon 1pm to 3.30pm opening times at weekends and when the school holidays kick in.

There will be some COVID-19 safety measures in place.

A Taylors of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “Taylor's of Edinburgh Funfairs have been thrilling the public for over six generations with their own brand of fairground entertainment.

Falkirk Stadium car park may be quiet now but will soon be buzzing with excitement when the carnival arrives later this month