Level One Falkirk: Carnival comes to town
Following the official word from Holyrood on further easing of restrictions for the Falkirk area a capital city carnival will be setting up a ton of fun for the young outside Falkirk Stadium this month.
The Taylors of Edinburgh Mega Value Carnival will be open for business from Friday, June 11 to Saturday, July 3 in the stadium car park area. Opening hours for most nights will be 6pm to 9pm with afternoon 1pm to 3.30pm opening times at weekends and when the school holidays kick in.
There will be some COVID-19 safety measures in place.
A Taylors of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “Taylor's of Edinburgh Funfairs have been thrilling the public for over six generations with their own brand of fairground entertainment.
"From the latest in hi tech white knuckle rides to the famous fairground attraction waltzer, the Taylor family have become one of the most respected family's still active in the amusement and mobile catering industry.”