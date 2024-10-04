Leon yersel' lads: Falkirk tribute band fired up to play their heroes' music to hometown crowd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local tribute act dedicated to distilling the essence of Tennessee rockers The Kings of Leon will be pouring out some of the bands finest tunes for their home town this month.

Clans of Leon, Steven Russell (vocals), Johnny McConnell (guitar), Alex O’Donnell (guitar), Colin Pattison (bass) and Matt Paton (drums), will be playing all the American siblings’ hits and whole lot more at The Terrace, in Princes Street, Falkirk on Saturday, October 12 from 8.30pm.

Sourthern rockers Kings of Leon – three sons and one nephew of Leon Followill – formed at the end of the last century and enjoyed worldwide success with their single Sex on Fire back in 2008.

That song is sure to be a highlight at The Terrace gig as the Clans of Leon tear into their set, which features two decades of songs, from classics like Molly Chambers, The Bucket and Use Somebody to more recent favourites like The Bandit and Waste A Moment.

Clans of Leon will be performing at the Terrace next week (Picture: Submitted)

People expecting carbon copy lookalikes and fake Tennessee drawl, will be disappointed – these Clansmen are all about the music.

One fan of the Clan stated: “Their dedication to replicating the sound and feel of the original band is evident in every note they play. If you’re looking for an authentic and exhilarating gig experience, Clans of Leon delivers beyond expectations.”

A Clans of Leon spokesbloke added: “This tribute band doesn’t need wigs or fake southern accents to give the audience a high-energy authentic performance that truly honours the spirit of the Kings of Leon.

“And this gig at The Terrace will be a special one – the guys aim to deliver a night of energy-packed, authentic rock that Falkirk fans won’t forget. Based in Falkirk, the Clan have a strong connection with the local community and have performed at many local venues and events.

“It means a lot to them to share their love of Kings of Leon’s music with their hometown audience. They have more exciting events lined up and a growing presence on the tribute band scene, both locally and nationally.

"They are proud to represent Falkirk as they continue to tour and bring the music of Kings of Leon to new audiences.”

Visit the band’s Facebook page for more information.