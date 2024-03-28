Lego helps Camelon's Forth Valley Sensory Centre build new friendships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) hold regular groups and meet ups where people who have sensory loss can get together and share their interests.

The charity hosts 30 different social and activity groups, developed in partnership with centre users and catering to a host of different ages and interests.

A new Lego group will be starting in April and will run on one Saturday each month for three months. The sessions will feature Braille Lego, which is made up of bricks

Kyle Somerville cannot wait for the Lego group to get started(Picture: Submitted)

moulded with studs that correspond to Braille numbers and letters.

Kyle Somerville, 22, is looking forward to the Lego group getting started.

He said: "I have always really liked Lego. It sometimes took me a wee bit longer to build the sets, but I use the Lego app to zoom in on the instructions and I have gradually got better and faster at it.

“I am always interested in meeting other people with sight loss to help them with anything I can. I like the groups so I can interact with other people my age and have a laugh.

"The centre regularly holds different groups to try to encourage young people to come along to have some fun – everyone should try it. As Lego say: Let’s build together.”

FVSC is also introducing a new dance class to help people get active and meet new people. Participants will try out ballroom dancing, Latin, and popular sequence dancing under the watchful gaze of tutors Brian and Avril Muir from DanceAtoB.

Jacquie Winning, chief executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: "Sensory loss can be an isolating experience, leading to a loss of confidence and people not engaging in the activities they enjoy.“That's why we provide such a wide range of support services and activities, enabling people to live their lives to the fullest. We are here to make sure that everyone with sight and/or hearing loss is able to meet new people, have fun and pursue their interests and hobbies.