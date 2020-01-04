Learning lessons from the past for town’s future

One New Year’s resolution I hope our elected representatives will make and keep is to resolve the thorny problem of the municipal buildings and town hall.

It is not easy and I have no doubt that all involved would like to have new premises for both functions but I fear that sacrificing one to secure the other will damage our community which requires both a high functioning administrative system and a flourishing cultural life.

It is a lesson that our forefathers learned a long time ago.

Over 150 years ago Falkirk faced similar difficulties.

The rapid growth of population and increase in local government responsibilities meant new departments requiring space as well as a building thought worthy of the town.

At the same time public entertainment in all its forms was increasing in popularity but participation in music, theatre, dance etc. was inhibited by lack of a suitable premises.

A variety of draughty rooms in the Red Lion or Crown Inn and even the steeple served as meeting places for the council while plays and music were squeezed into a hall behind Wilson’s Buildings as well as another crumbling building known to all as Rankine’s Folly.

One characteristic of Victorian powers was their reluctance to spend a penny which would mean an increase in the rates.

They were mainly drawn from the class of people who would have to pay more and so they normally opposed schemes with big price tickets.

But their wish to keep a padlock on their purses was trumped by the idea of civic pride.

That Falkirk might be looked down upon by their municipal rivals across the land was something they could not stand and to maintain status they found the money.

After much debate what emerged was a two-pronged project which gave us the Burgh Buildings in lower Newmarket Street which survives as the home of the Registrar of Births, Deaths and Marriages and, across the road the new Town Hall, which replaced a relatively new Corn Exchange which had been increasingly used for public events like dances. The new Burgh Buildings which opened in February 1878 provided accommodation for the Magistrate’s Court as well as a council chamber and ancillary accommodation like the offices of the Town Clerk, Burgh Surveyor and the rest.

It was funded by the council and a report at the time tells us that while initially some members of the public “objected to their money being expended in such a way ... now that they have got it there is not a single member of the community but what would congratulate them”.

The architect William Black was also awarded the design contract for the new Town Hall across the road. This was promoted and funded by the Feuars of Falkirk, an ancient body of men with long-standing rights within the town.

They were, of course, usually the same folk who served on the Burgh Council!

The Town Hall was officially opened in June 1878 four months after the new Burgh Buildings and it is clear from the history of the decades that followed that both brought great benefits to the town as it continued to grow and prosper.

The high-class accommodation meant a new professionalism in the work of the local authority and the Town Hall which passed from the feuars to the council just a decade later, was the trigger for a huge growth in artistic and cultural activities.

Many new performing companies emerged after the opening and our community felt the benefit throughout the 20th century and still does.

As ever, past experience has valuable lessons for the present and the future.