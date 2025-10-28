Learn all about Forth Valley College free online courses for 2025/26

Free fully funded online introductory courses will run again in 2025/26 through the Forth Valley College (FVC) website after a successful first year run.

More than 2500 people signed up to do one of 28 courses offered last year, but this year at least nine new courses will be added to the range to help prepare people for new careers and improve existing skills.

Open to everyone, the courses cover a range of subject areas from nursing and IT and software development to animal care, introduction to warehousing and

eSports.

There are a myriad of new online courses available at Forth Valley College this coming year (Picture: Submitted)

New courses include intro to engineering, intro to painting and decoration and intro to plumbing, with intro to bricklaying, intro to hairdressing, intro to beauty therapy, intro to make-up artistry, intro to sport and intro to art and design to come soon.

The innovative courses can be completed remotely or through attending an FVC Campus. They are specially designed to be self-paced and have been created to help students learn, achieve goals, develop skills for their careers, help them try something new, or expand their knowledge.

Suzanne Galloway, FVC’s learning and quality manager, said: “After the success of last year’s online course rollout attracted more than 2,500 to our courses, we are looking forward to encouraging even more people this year.

“Our new exciting range of online courses, and our existing offering, are here to support you, whether you’re pursuing further study, making a career change,

advancing your professional development, or taking your first steps toward college.

“Designed with flexibility in mind, these courses allow you to learn at your own pace and cater to a variety of interests and goals. With such a wide range of options, there’s truly something for everyone.”

Lisa MacLaren, FVC’s learning services manager, added: “The feedback we have had from last year has been very encouraging indeed and we are very excited about these new courses.

"We feel sure that our online courses could lead those who complete them in to applying for further courses at the College, and may even help them to change careers and take their lives in a completely new direction.”

Visit the website for more details.

