Leak in roof ruined ceiling in Grangemouth home

A council tenant with a leaking roof tried to save the local authority money when he told them not to replace his ruined ceiling.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said he has been trying to get Falkirk Council to look in the loft of the property in Newlands Road, Grangemouth, for the last three months and has been forced to strip all the wallpaper off his bathroom and bedroom walls as heavy rainfall caused water to seep through the ceiling.

He said: “They said they were going to come out and plaster the wall and fit a new ceiling for the bathroom and the bedroom, but I told them there’s no point in doing that because the leak in the roof would just damage the new ceiling.”

Now the damage to the roof has been identified, he faces at least another month before work is carried out because the local authority has to engage with his downstairs neighbour, who is not a council tenant.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “The block involved is of mixed tenure and the service has begun to process the legally required consultation with owner occupiers. In the meantime an emergency repair works order has been raised, and we attended on Monday to review the status of the water ingress within the loft area, and carry out emergency temporary repairs if they are required.”

Those temporary repairs included placing a large polythene sheet in the loft area.