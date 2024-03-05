League leading Rangers FC helps Forth Valley dementia support charity raise almost £2000 in two hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town Break Dementia Support coined in £1900 in two hours at a charity bucket event at Ibrox Stadium last weekend.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This marks our most successful fundraiser to date, and it is all thanks to the incredible generosity of everyone involved. The event marked a significant occasion for Town Break Dementia Support as we joined forces with Rangers FC and the Rangers Charity Foundation for a charity bucket collection at Ibrox Stadium.

"The event, held under sunny skies with an atmosphere brimming with excitement and positive energy, surpassed all expectations. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the exceptional volunteers.”