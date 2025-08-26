Laurieston Scouts invite us all to Lego event
Members of 16th Laurieston Scouts will be hosting a Lego show on Saturday, September 16 – and we’re all invited.
It runs from 10am until 3pm in Laurieston Scout Hall at Spinkhill in the village.
There’s going to be lots of activities for all the family to enjoy, including Lego models, brick pit fun, minifig hunt and it wouldn’t be a Scout event without a tuck shop.
Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for under 16s with the under threes going free.
A family ticket for two adults and three children or one adult and four children is £10.
Scouting members will only pay £1 if they wear their uniform.
All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Last entry will be at 2.15pm with cash and card accepted.
There will be no parking at the hall but there is free parking in nearby James Street.