Laurieston Scouts invite us all to Lego event

A Scout troop are looking to build on their fundraising with everyone’s favourite bricks.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of 16th Laurieston Scouts will be hosting a Lego show on Saturday, September 16 – and we’re all invited.

It runs from 10am until 3pm in Laurieston Scout Hall at Spinkhill in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s going to be lots of activities for all the family to enjoy, including Lego models, brick pit fun, minifig hunt and it wouldn’t be a Scout event without a tuck shop.

Everyone loves Lego. Pic: Marcin Jedrysiak

Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for under 16s with the under threes going free.

A family ticket for two adults and three children or one adult and four children is £10.

Scouting members will only pay £1 if they wear their uniform.

All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Last entry will be at 2.15pm with cash and card accepted.

There will be no parking at the hall but there is free parking in nearby James Street.