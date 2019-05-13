Laurieston schoolgirl’s chop for charity

A Laurieston schoolgirl has raised a huge amount of money after getting ten inches of hair cut.

Layla Ruthiewisc (9), who attends Laurieston Primary School, embraced the chop at hairdressers Tweedie & Marshall last Friday.

She had an initial target of £250 but managed to smash through that in just one night.

She now has over £1000 in donations after having a Justgiving page open for just 11 days!

All money raised is going to Strathcarron Hospice while the hair cut will be donated to the Little Princess Trust. It provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their own through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Mum Laura Henderson (35) and dad Kevin Ruthiewisc were very reluctant to cut her hair to begin with as it has always been Layla’s “thing”.

10-05-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK Tweedie and Marshall, 46-48 Vicar Street, Falkirk, Fk1 1JB. Young girl Layla Ruthiewicz (9) getting a sponsored hair cut for Strathcarron Hosice, with hair going to Little Princess Trust. Layla Ruthiewicz and hairdresser, Laura Gwynne.

Her mum Laura said; “Up until six months ago, I really didn’t want her to ever have her hair cut then one Sunday Layla’s mind totally changed.

“I think she finally decided to do it because all of her friends had recently had their hair cut.

“I really look forward to not having to wash and dry that much hair!

“Just to know that another child can benefit from the hair makes it absolutely worth it.”