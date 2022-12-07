Laurieston resident furious over damage caused and danger posed by council contractors

The first Derek Barker knew about the work being carried out in the re-purchased council house next door to his home in Ramsay Avenue, Laurieston, was when he received a CCTV alert someone had climbed over his fence to enter his garden on November 3.

He said: "They were putting in a new roof and doing rough casting, but no one told me anything about it. Our fence is damaged now – it’s leaning to the side and our garden box has also been damaged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barker, who has lived at his property for over 30 years, said his wife was almost hit by a falling roof tile which shattered on the ground – giving her a fright and left sharp shards which their dogs could have stood on.

The scaffolding and the work carried out next door has cast a dark shadow over Derek Ramsay and his wife for over a month now

When the rough casting started it was Mr Barker’s windows that bore the brunt.

He said: “I had to get them to stop working, telling them they had scratched my windows. They put up some blue plastic sheeting to protect them but by then the damage had already been done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scaffolding has now been in place for over five weeks.

"The work’s finished,” said Mr Barker. “But the scaffolding is still up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scaffolding has been in place for over five weeks now