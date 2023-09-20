News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Laurieston Primary to host Strathcarron coffee morning

Pupils at Laurieston Primary School are hard at work preparing for a charity coffee morning next week – and they would love to see you there.
By Jennifer Marjoribanks
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The primary seven youngsters have organised the whole event which is being held in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

The coffee morning will take place in the school from 9.30–11.30 a.m. on Friday, September 29 and all are welcome to attend for tea, coffee and cake. The pupils have also planned a number of different tombolas and raffles to boost the funds raised on the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Class teacher Rebecca Orr said: “The children have been working so hard on all the preparations for the day, and it has been great to see all their ideas coming together. We really hope as many people as possible can come along and support them.”

Any local businesses who would like to donate prizes for the raffles can hand them into the school by Thursday, September 28.

Related topics:StrathcarronStrathcarron Hospice
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us