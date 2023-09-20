Laurieston Primary to host Strathcarron coffee morning
The primary seven youngsters have organised the whole event which is being held in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.
The coffee morning will take place in the school from 9.30–11.30 a.m. on Friday, September 29 and all are welcome to attend for tea, coffee and cake. The pupils have also planned a number of different tombolas and raffles to boost the funds raised on the day.
Class teacher Rebecca Orr said: “The children have been working so hard on all the preparations for the day, and it has been great to see all their ideas coming together. We really hope as many people as possible can come along and support them.”
Any local businesses who would like to donate prizes for the raffles can hand them into the school by Thursday, September 28.