Laurieston Primary pupils raised hundreds of pounds for Strathcarron Hospice
Pupils in P7 at Laurieston Primary School organised a coffee morning on Friday with all money collected going to Strathcarron Hospice.
As well as offering teas and coffees, they had home baking for sale and a raffle thanks to the generous donations from staff and the wider community.
The youngsters were delighted to announce that their efforts had raised an amazing £1735.53.
Posting on social media, the school said: “We are blown away by our Laurieston PS community. We have raised an outstanding amount of £1735.53. This will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.”
The Denny hospice, which is been providing care for the community across Forth Valley for over 42 years, needs to raise £14,632 every single day to keep its vital services running.