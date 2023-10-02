News you can trust since 1845
Laurieston Primary pupils raised hundreds of pounds for Strathcarron Hospice

Youngsters at a primary school were blown away by the support they received for their fundraising efforts.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:44 BST

Pupils in P7 at Laurieston Primary School organised a coffee morning on Friday with all money collected going to Strathcarron Hospice.

As well as offering teas and coffees, they had home baking for sale and a raffle thanks to the generous donations from staff and the wider community.

The youngsters were delighted to announce that their efforts had raised an amazing £1735.53.

Posting on social media, the school said: “We are blown away by our Laurieston PS community. We have raised an outstanding amount of £1735.53. This will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.”

The Denny hospice, which is been providing care for the community across Forth Valley for over 42 years, needs to raise £14,632 every single day to keep its vital services running.

P7 pupils at Laurieston Primary hold a coffee morning in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

1. Laurieston PS coffee morning

P7 pupils at Laurieston Primary hold a coffee morning in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. Photo: Michael Gillen

There was also lots of home baking for sale to raise funds for the hospice.

2. Laurieston PS coffee morning

There was also lots of home baking for sale to raise funds for the hospice. Photo: Michael Gillen

P7 pupils made willing assistants to sell the tasty home baking.

3. Laurieston PS coffee morning

P7 pupils made willing assistants to sell the tasty home baking. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of people from the community turned out to support the youngsters.

4. Laurieston PS coffee morning

Lots of people from the community turned out to support the youngsters. Photo: Michael Gillen

