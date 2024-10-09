Laurieston family engine business still firing on all cylinders 50 years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local engineering firm celebrated a half century in business in fine style this month – although the man who was there at the start of it all was not tuned up on the big surprise.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JEM Engines, in Polmont Road, Laurieston, first started trading back in 1974 as J&E Motor Engineers, when current owner Eric Lipski was just a teenager.

The family firm realised the 50th anniversary milestone could not go by without some kind of celebration and employees – as well as Eric’s family – decided to organise a surprise for the main man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric’s old pals, many who have been involved in JEM Engines story for almost as many years as he has, were invited along for a special lunch – which included smoke flares being set off at one point.

Eric Lipski, centre, joins pals Graham Wait and Kelly McLean at the JEM Engines 50th anniversary celebrations (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Poor Eric – whose face was said to be “a picture” – did not have a clue what was going on and initially thought he had won the postcode lottery.

When he recovered from his shock he was able to recall how things started way back when.

Eric said: “My father Jan Lipski decided to start a business as automotive engineers, incorporating engine reconditioning. I joined him, having left school at 16 with no formal qualifications – I got an ‘E’ in my English O Level and that stood for excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did start with repairing vehicles and builders plant and equipment for the first few years. However, around 1976 we started to purchase capital equipment which went on until the mid 80s.

Eric Lipski and his family celebrate the 50th anniversary of JEM Engines (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"By 1977 we stopped repairing vehicles and plant and were engaged in engine reconditioning of private car engines, truck and plant engines which proved to be very successful.”

The company quickly grew to include around 16 employees and gained a very good reputation of being specialist engineers and machinists with a very knowledgeable background.

Eric said: “Our customers at that time were some of the more prominent names such as Cummins, Scania and Caterpillar – who still require our specialist services to this day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like any engine, things did not always run smoothly and during the early 1990 the business was hit by a major recession, as well as the advancement of engine technology and life expectancy of engines.

Owner Eric Lipski is joined by family, friends and employees to mark the 50th anniversary of JEM Engines (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"This did effect our business,” said Eric. “So we took the decision to approach an original equipment manufacturer for a dealership and contacted Kubota Engines UK and became Kubota Engine dealers, which gave us the security of trade and volume of work.”

The business moved with the times yet again in 2016 when it went online with www.jemengines.co.uk – trading in aftermarket replacement Kubota engine parts and has now sold to over 35 countries worldwide and has over 10,000 happy customers.

Eric said: “We do feel without the transition to internet trading we simply would not have lasted 50 years, which is quite an achievement for a small business which is continuously growing and has the ambition to grow further.”

When he’s not working on growing the business, Eric can be found tinkering with the traction engine “Auld Charlie” he bought and renovated back in 1990 and aims to get it running again next year.