Little Mia Laidlaw wasn’t supposed to arrive until the middle of December but first-time mum Nicolle Maxwell became unwell and doctors decided to induce her early.

Mia was born at 7.06am on November 30 weighing 5lbs 12oz in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

However, within 24hours medics had identified that there was something seriously wrong and she was rushed from Larbert to the Glasgow Children’s Hospital where she underwent surgery for a blocked and twisted bowel.

Baby Mia at home with mum Nicolle Maxwell and dad Scott Laidlaw. Pic: Michael Gillen

Nicolle, 31, said: “She was maybe my first baby but I knew something was wrong with her wee belly and she wasn’t taking her milk.

"But we never expected them to say that she needed urgent surgery. It was terrifying.”

Nicolle was able to travel in the ambulance with her hours old daughter while partner Scott Laidlaw, 38, followed behind.

The couple were still reeling from the news about the surgery when doctors told them that they had discovered Mia had cystic fibrosis.

Baby Mia Laidlaw was born on November 30 and spent her first few weeks in hospital. Pic: Michael Gillen

An inherited condition, cystic fibrosis causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system. This causes lung infections and problems with digesting food.

In most babies it is discovered through the heel prick test that it is carried out days after birth.

The new parents were also warned that their daughter would have to spend several weeks in hospital and it would be unlikely that she would be home until February.

But the doctors reckoned without the fighting spirit of little Mia and as the end of 2023 approached the couple were given the great news that they could bring her home to Laurieston on Hogmanay.

Nicolle, who was a cook before going on maternity leaver, said: “She gave everyone a run for their money and obviously wanted to come home.

"I will admit that it’s been tough but it’s brilliant to have her home. She is on three-hourly feeds because she can only take 70mls of milk at a time due to her stoma. We just seem to get her fed, stoma bag sorted and then it’s time to start again.

"But we’re so happy to have her home with us.”

Scott, who works for a textile recycling company, said it was really hard when he had to return to work.

He said: “It was tough for me to leave Niccole and Mia in the hospital when I had to return to work, but video updates through the charity-funded service, vCreate, were a huge source of comfort.

"Mia's progress has been phenomenal. Starting the new year together as a family has been wonderful.”

The whole family have been delighted to see the little one home and Nicolle said Mia’s grandparents are all “buzzing”.

Elaine Maxwell and Allan Cribbs of Avonbridge, Lynn and Danny Morrison of Grangemouth and William Laidlaw of Bantaskine cannot see enough of their new granddaughter.

The couple want to thank everyone who has supported them while Mia was in hospital and who continue to do so now she is home, including neo-natal staff, physiotherapists and nurses who help with her stoma care.