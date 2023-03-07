Building work is already under way at the free-to-hire venue in Polmont Road which will be of benefit to bowlers and community groups across the district.

Two accessible ramps have been installed at both ends of the clubhouse and work has commenced on converting the committee room into an accessible toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which is being funded by a £30,371 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, will also provide ramp access to the north-east and south-west corners of their bowling green, once it is completed in time for the opening of the outdoor bowling season in April.

New ramp installed at Laurieston Bowling Club to make it more accessible for all

Peter Alexander, marketing convenor of Laurieston Bowling Club, is excited that the project is starting to take shape.

He said: “It’s great to see our vision for improving accessible facilities in our free-to-hire clubhouse moving closer to reality as this will be of great benefit to wheelchair users and those with limited mobility. We are extremely grateful for the funding received from FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund, and the work carried out to date by our local contractor, Lamont Construction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad