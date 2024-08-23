Laurieston ASA Scotland parade and service to pay tribute to Armed Forces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Armed Forces parade and service will take place in Laurieston on Saturday.

Organised by the Ancre Somme Association (ASA) it will begin with a parade at 1pm followed by the service at Laurieston’s war memorial at the village cross at 1.30pm.

Guest speakers include His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson, Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank and Chaplain Phil Patterson.

ASA Scotland Forces sweetheart Georgina McKenzie will be singing on the day.

Veterans and member of the public are invited to attend to say a thank you to our Armed Forces.