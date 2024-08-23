Laurieston ASA Scotland parade and service to pay tribute to Armed Forces

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The annual Armed Forces parade and service will take place in Laurieston on Saturday.

Organised by the Ancre Somme Association (ASA) it will begin with a parade at 1pm followed by the service at Laurieston’s war memorial at the village cross at 1.30pm.

Guest speakers include His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson, Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank and Chaplain Phil Patterson.

ASA Scotland Forces sweetheart Georgina McKenzie will be singing on the day.

Veterans and member of the public are invited to attend to say a thank you to our Armed Forces.

Related topics:Armed ForcesVeterans

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.