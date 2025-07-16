Launch event for Geoff Bailey's updated book on the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746)

Geoff Bailey, former Falkirk archaeologist and author, will launch his updated book on the Battle of Falkirk Muir 1746 next week. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Local author and former Falkirk archaeologist Geoff Bailey will launch an updated version of his book about the Jacobite Battle of Falkirk Muir with a special event next week.

Geoff’s book ‘Falkirk or Paradise! The Battle of Falkirk Muir, 17 January 1746’ was first published in 1996 and was deemed to be definitive account of events surrounding the local battle, which was Bonnie Prince Charlie’s army’s last and greatest victory.

However last year the historian decided that after 30 years it was the right time to update the book.

New research led to him uncovering a number of previously unpublished contemporary letters written by people who were involved in the events, giving an important first hand account.

Now, he’s launching the updated edition and will be hosting a book launch at Falkirk Library on Monday, July 21.

The event, which has been organised in conjunction with the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust, offers the opportunity for those attending to hear from Geoff, have an opportunity to ask questions and purchase a copy of the updated book. He will also be offering book signings.

Geoff is generously donating profits from the book, which is priced at £20, to the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust.

Tickets for the book launch cost £5 (plus fees) with the £5 ticket redeemable against a copy of the book on the night.

Doors open at 6pm with the author’s talk starting at 6.30pm. To book your ticket click here