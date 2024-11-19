Latest update on long awaited plans to bring 10 flats to Falkirk town centre

By James Trimble
Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:27 GMT
Last week saw a new development for a proposal to construct “high quality dwellings” in a four storey apartment block in Falkirk town centre which had been stuck in the planning process for over a year.

Dunblane-based Erskine Court Ltd lodged an application on February 23, 2023 to construct 10 flatted dwellings and associated development at 109 Cockburn Street, Falkirk.

However the applicant decided to withdraw the proposal on Thursday, November 14.

According to the planning documents, the scheme is proposing to build a new four storey apartment block “providing 10 high quality dwellings in Falkirk town centre” with private parking below the building which will be accessed at street level.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The documents state: “The proposed site is under the same ownership as Erskine Church, which was purchased by the Fyyfe family along with the church. The existing cottage on the site was built around the late 19th Century and is of Victorian style.

“Its materials are traditional stone and slate.”

