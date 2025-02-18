Latest on plans for multi-million pound glamping facility at Bonnybridge travellers' site

Signature Park Homes Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 15 last year – which was validated on March 12, 2024 – to change the use of the traveller site at Birchwood Farm, Bonnybridge.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company was looking to create a “rural enterprise site” with chalets, enterprise and learning space and landscaping.

The application was granted permission by planning officers on Monday, February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents, the development will include a courtyard studio building to accommodate creative studio/business enterprise facilities, as well as an education building providing rural interpretative facilities and classroom type accommodation.

Plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

There will also be 11 glamping pods, 38 holiday chalets and a forestry path.

The planning documents also state up to 30 new jobs could be created from the development and “new visitor spend” would add up to an estimated £1.2 million per year at the site.

The development represents a capital investment by the applicant of £5.5 million over an anticipated five year period.