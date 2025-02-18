Latest on plans for multi-million pound glamping facility at Bonnybridge travellers' site
The company was looking to create a “rural enterprise site” with chalets, enterprise and learning space and landscaping.
The application was granted permission by planning officers on Monday, February 17.
According to the online planning documents, the development will include a courtyard studio building to accommodate creative studio/business enterprise facilities, as well as an education building providing rural interpretative facilities and classroom type accommodation.
There will also be 11 glamping pods, 38 holiday chalets and a forestry path.
The planning documents also state up to 30 new jobs could be created from the development and “new visitor spend” would add up to an estimated £1.2 million per year at the site.
The development represents a capital investment by the applicant of £5.5 million over an anticipated five year period.
