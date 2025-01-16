Latest figures show Falkirk leads the way when it comes to tackling child poverty
As of November 2024, 94 per cent of eligible low-income families in Falkirk are accessing this crucial support, compared to the national average of 89 per cent.
The Scottish Child Payment, currently providing £26.70 per week for each eligible child, has been a lifeline for families struggling with the rising cost of living.
This progress is a testament to the collective efforts of Falkirk Council’s Community Advice Services teams, Advice and Support Hubs along with Citizens Advice Bureau.
Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “These results highlight the impact of making poverty everyone’s responsibility. While child poverty rates remain a challenge, increasing access to available support helps to ease the burden on families.
“Our teams and partners have worked tirelessly to make this happen, and I’m proud of their efforts.”
