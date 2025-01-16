Latest figures show Falkirk leads the way when it comes to tackling child poverty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recent Scottish Government data has revealed the Falkirk area boasts the highest rate of Scottish Child Payment uptake in the entire country.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of November 2024, 94 per cent of eligible low-income families in Falkirk are accessing this crucial support, compared to the national average of 89 per cent.

The Scottish Child Payment, currently providing £26.70 per week for each eligible child, has been a lifeline for families struggling with the rising cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This progress is a testament to the collective efforts of Falkirk Council’s Community Advice Services teams, Advice and Support Hubs along with Citizens Advice Bureau.

The Falkirk area has the highest rate of uptake for Scottish Child Payment in the entire country (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “These results highlight the impact of making poverty everyone’s responsibility. While child poverty rates remain a challenge, increasing access to available support helps to ease the burden on families.

“Our teams and partners have worked tirelessly to make this happen, and I’m proud of their efforts.”