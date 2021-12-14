Last push for Falkirk Howgate's Christmas gift appeal as donation deadline approaches

There's one last push for the Howgate Shopping Centre's gift appeal with the deadline approaching for donations. Pic: Pixabay.

But you’d better be quick as the last date for making donations is this Sunday, December 19.

As in previous years, the team at Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre are asking shoppers to help them spread festive cheer to the area’s disadvantaged young people by buying an extra gift and donating it to their appeal.

Sadly, there are even more families struggling to make ends meet this year with difficulty providing enough food, far less the added pressure of providing toys and gifts for their children.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Howgate’s appeal aims to help ease the pressure felt by families, who without these gifts could be waking up to no presents on Christmas Day.

And once again people have been getting behind the campaign and showing their support.

Margaret Foy, marketing manager for the Howgate centre, said: “Our customers have once again stepped up this Christmas to support local families with hundreds of donation to support local families.

"All donations are distributed through social work, churches and teachers, but we are still short of gifts for older children, in particular age 13 and over.

"Gifts or gift cards can be donated unwrapped at the help desk.”

Shoppers are being asked to buy a present suitable for a boy or girl, from birth to 17 years old, and hand it in unwrapped at the centre's Help Desk before Sunday to ensure they can be distributed in time for Christmas.

There’s also an option to give a town centre gift card – launched by Falkirk Delivers – which can be spent in any business that has registered.

These can be purchased online and will be loaded and distributed with the donated gifts to Falkirk Council’s social work department and other local charities, schools and organisations.

Over the years, hundreds of children and teenagers have enjoyed the magic of Christmas thanks to the generous efforts of Howgate shoppers.

To donate online, gift cards can be bought from https://www.collectionpot.com/pot/544725/

For more information on the appeal visit www.howgateshoppingcentre.co.uk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.