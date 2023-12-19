Last post: Grangemouth Royal Mail office closed due to 'health and safety' concerns

Grangemouth residents will have to head for Falkirk if they want to pick up any missed deliveries or packages because health and safety fears have forced Royal Mail to vacate their York Arcade premises.

A sign posted on the door of the Royal Mail office stated: “Due to health and safety reasons this Customer Service Point is inaccessible and closed. All items for which

we've left a ‘Something for you' card are being held ready for collection at the Falkirk Collection Office.

"See the 'Something for you' card we'll leave or scan the QR code below with your smartphone camera to book a redelivery to your address, or an alternative address in the same postcode area.”

The sign states the building has been 'condemned' (Picture: Submitted)

Reportedly the Royal Mail building in Grangemouth is made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, or RAAC – a form of lightweight concrete used in construction in many buildings between the 1950s and 1990s, which has been know to crumble and collapse if it gets wet.

A large number of buildings – including schools – made of RAAC have been forced to close due to the potential danger it can pose.

As a precautionary measure the decision was taken to close the Royal Mail office section of the building on Friday December 15. It is understood the closure is

temporary but the Royal Mail had yet to respond to The Falkirk Herald confirming this.

A handwritten sign posted above the two closed off mail slots on the outside of the building was less than hopeful, however, claiming the building had been “condemned”.

The sign stated: “Post boxes belong to Royal Mail NOT Post Office. Royal Mail have moved due to building being condemned. Royal Mail and Post office are separate companies.”

Thankfully, Grangemouth Post Office was still open for business and serving customers on Monday morning and will remain open – at least for the time being.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Grangemouth Post Office is open as normal. A part of the building where the Post Office is located is closed at the moment,

however, the Post Office is at present not impacted by any potential building-related issues.