Last-minute preparations underway for this weekend's Airth Highland Games

The village’s highland games are once again being held this Saturday with the eagerly anticipated packed programme of events which will attract not only people from across Falkirk district but around the world.

This year’s chieftain is Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant Stirling and Falkirk, and he will be at the head of the procession, along with committee members, as they make their way through the village’s Main Street before heading for the games ground at The Wilderness. Along with competitors taking part in the many events, in the parade will be the Royal Burgh of Stirling Pipe Band, who will also play throughout the day. When the parade reaches the games venue, the official opening ceremony will take place around 1pm.

But the programme of events will already be underway with the British Open Professional Highland Dancing Championship beginning at 9.30am. Throughout the afternoon there will be solo piping, track and heavy events competitions, a fun fair, trade and craft stalls and a refreshment marquee. Also providing musical entertainment will be Scottish band Hurrosh who are back to play for the crowd by popular demand.

Last year's Airth Highland Games, chieftain Sharon Ritchie, head teacher at Airth Primary, with her sons Jake (7) and Harris (5) attempting to lift the Smiddy Stane. Pic: Scott Loudon

This year there will be a very special attraction with a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which will take place around 4pm weather permitting.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Our hard working and dedicated committee will be in the park all week setting up and getting everything ready to make your day as enjoyable as possible.”