Last chance to have your say on Community Choices funding for Falkirk district projects
A total of 57 community groups and initiatives are vying for the public’s votes to allow them to receive a cash boost from the council’s fund.
However, there’s not long left to cast your vote for your favourite projects with voting closing on Friday, February 28.
Projects looking for support from the fund are able to apply for small grants of up to £5000 – and many local organisations have applied and are now hoping to receive the public’s vote.
Community Choices is Falkirk Council’s participatory budgeting programme that puts control over how public money is spent into the community’s hands.
It provides groups with a way to apply for funding and the local community the power to vote and decide which projects will receive financial support.
Everyone aged 16 or over who lives in the Falkirk area can vote – either online or on a paper ballot available from local libraries – for up to three projects in the council ward that they live in.
It’s important to note that you don’t have to use all three votes, and votes will only count if they support projects in the ward that you live.
Those projects who have been successful in securing funding in this latest round of Community Choices will be announced on Friday, March 28.
For more information on Community Choices and to cast your vote, visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/communitychoices.
